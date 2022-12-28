Syria: Expelling US Occupation Forces Not Out of Reach

By Staff, Agencies

Syria's foreign ministry says expelling the US occupation forces from the country's soil is not out of reach, especially given the Syrian popular forces' ongoing successful resistance operations.

"Syrian people in the northeast of the country are writing their story of heroism and struggle against the US occupation forces and their tools," the ministry tweeted on Tuesday.

"The expulsion of foreign occupation from Syrian territories never seem to be too far," it added.

The ministry considered the resistance forces' "rejection of the occupation forces [to be] guarantor of the liberation of the land and restoration of [the Syrian people's] rights," saying the prospect of the country's ridding itself of the foreign forces was "approaching fast."

The United States and its allies invaded Syria in 2014 under the pretext of fighting the Wahhabi Daesh [Arabic acronym for “ISIS” / “ISIL”] terrorist group. The terrorist outfit had emerged as Washington was running out of excuses to extend its regional meddling or enlarge it in scale.

The US retains the presence, although, Syria and its allies defeated Daesh in late 2017.

Throughout the past several years, the US military has stationed its forces and equipment in northeastern Syria, with the Pentagon claiming that the deployment is aimed at preventing the oilfields in the area from falling into the hands of the Daesh terrorists.

Damascus, however, maintains that the deployment is meant to plunder the Arab country’s natural resources.

Former US president Donald Trump admitted on several occasions that American forces were in the Arab country for its oil wealth.