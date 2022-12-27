- Home
Lions’ Den Ops Continue to Irritate “Israel”
By Staff, Agencies
The Palestinian “Lions’ Den” Resistance group announced early Tuesday it shot at an army base by Huwara, south of Nablus in the northern West Bank, as well as a military checkpoint there.
As the “Israeli” army admitted that the resistance men “fired at forces” during activities in the city of Nablus, it declared that six Palestinians were arrested for participating in the so-called “terrorist activity”
The “Israeli” Army did not specifically mention the Lions' Den.
In total, the “Israeli” army said that 16 people were arrested overnight throughout the West Bank.
