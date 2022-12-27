No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Lions’ Den Ops Continue to Irritate “Israel”

Lions’ Den Ops Continue to Irritate “Israel”
folder_openPalestine access_time one hour ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The Palestinian “Lions’ Den” Resistance group announced early Tuesday it shot at an army base by Huwara, south of Nablus in the northern West Bank, as well as a military checkpoint there.

As the “Israeli” army admitted that the resistance men “fired at forces” during activities in the city of Nablus, it declared that six Palestinians were arrested for participating in the so-called “terrorist activity”

The “Israeli” Army did not specifically mention the Lions' Den.

In total, the “Israeli” army said that 16 people were arrested overnight throughout the West Bank.

 

Israel Palestine TheLionsDen

Comments

  1. Related News
Lions’ Den Ops Continue to Irritate “Israel”

Lions’ Den Ops Continue to Irritate “Israel”

one hour ago
Chained Children: “Israel” Placed 600+ Palestinian Minors under House Arrest in 2022

Chained Children: “Israel” Placed 600+ Palestinian Minors under House Arrest in 2022

5 hours ago
Palestinian Youth Martyred After Heroic Shooting and Ramming Op. Near Tel Aviv

Palestinian Youth Martyred After Heroic Shooting and Ramming Op. Near Tel Aviv

4 days ago
Chilean President Announces the Opening of An Embassy in Ramallah

Chilean President Announces the Opening of An Embassy in Ramallah

5 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 27-12-2022 Hour: 02:50 Beirut Timing

whatshot