Iran: Defaming Tehran Won’t Mask Face of Fake Human Rights Advocates
By Staff, Agencies
The spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Nasser Kanaani, slammed certain European governments that have accused Iran of violating human rights, said smearing the Islamic Republic won’t help the fake advocates of human rights hide their nature.
In a post on his Twitter account on Tuesday said, “Certain regimes that level false accusations against Iran have themselves committed and still commit all of them against their own nations and people in the most outrageous manner in practice throughout history and in recent history.”
The Iranian official further added that the attempts to blacken the Islamic Republic of Iran’s reputation will not hide the true face of the fake advocates of human rights.
“Hypocrisy until when?” Kanaani asked the Europeans in a sarcastic question.
The spokesman attached three photos of police crackdown on peaceful protests in France.
One of the photos depicts the French riot police arresting a woman in Paris in November 2015 during a demonstration at the Place de la République related to the climate change conference.
Another photo shows violent crackdown against French protesters during a demonstration in Bordeaux in May 2016.
The third one dates back to May 2018, when a French riot police officer kicked a female bystander during a demonstration against the French government's labor code reform.
