Musk Trashes Ex-Russian President

By Staff, Agencies

Elon Musk reacted to a thread by former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, in which he predicted that the US will split up after a civil war and the Twitter CEO will become president of one of the remnants, calling it “epic.” He later clarified that he found the predictions “absurd.”

Medvedev now serves as deputy chair of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, and was given a new senior position in military procurement this week. On Monday, he posted ten things that he believes could happen in 2023, with a disclaimer that they were meant to be “wild” or even “absurd.”

The predictions ranged from oil being traded at $150 a barrel to the UK reversing Brexit and losing Northern Ireland, to an armed conflict between France and a ‘Fourth Reich’. The latter, according to Medvedev, would include Germany and “its satellites, i.e., Poland, the Baltic states, Czechia, Slovakia, the Kiev Republic, and other outcasts.”

For the US, Medvedev predicted a new civil war, with California and Texas becoming independent.

“Elon Musk’ll win the presidential election in a number of states which, after the new Civil War’s end, will have been given to the GOP,” he said.

Musk reacted to the series of posts, calling it an “epic thread.” Hours later, after people lashed out at him for supposedly betraying the interests of the US and his own businesses, he clarified his position.

“Those are definitely the most absurd predictions I’ve ever heard, while also showing astonishing lack of awareness of the progress of artificial intelligence and sustainable energy,” he tweeted.

Musk and Medvedev have sparred on Twitter in the past. In October, the US billionaire took the Russian official to task over Moscow’s military campaign in Ukraine. It came just after he complimented Medvedev for his trolling of Liz Truss over her short-lived tenure as UK prime minister.