Chained Children: “Israel” Placed 600+ Palestinian Minors under House Arrest in 2022

By Staff, Agencies

The Palestinian Commission for Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs revealed that since the start of 202, the “Israeli” entity has so far this year placed more than 600 Palestinian children under house arrest.

Recounting the horror of the Palestinian children’s plight, the commission’s statement underlined that the restraining method has been mostly used against children and youths in the eastern side of the occupied city of Al-Quds in the West Bank.

It further mentioned that “The ‘Israeli’ authorities resort to the method since it enables the occupying regime to bypass its own laws that prohibit imprisonment of children under the age of 14.”

“While under house arrest, Palestinian minors are forced to wear a bracelet monitor at all times, and are not allowed to go to school or even a clinic without being accompanied by a supervisor,” the body said.

During that period, the “Israeli” court examines their file until the judicial procedures against them end and a ruling is issued, which may take a few days or up to a year or more. That period is not counted as part of the actual sentence, which is later issued against the child.

Some children are removed from their family homes and are placed under arrest at another house outside their city, which belongs to a relative or a friend. In the latter case, the family is forced to rent the outlying house.

In either case, “the parents are often forced to sell property or use their savings to deposit large sums of money in the treasury of the court [that hears their child's case] to ensure the implementation of the conditions for the release of their child.”

According to the commission, the house arrest conditions leave “difficult psychological effects” on children and their families.

It cited some of the adverse effects as a constant feeling of anxiety, fear, and deprivation, which force the child into a state of "psychological instability."