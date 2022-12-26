Hezbollah Looking Forward to Electing Lebanon’s President As Soon As Possible – Deputy SG

By Al-Ahed News

Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem stressed that the “Forty Years” of Hezbollah were full of activities, accomplishments, and development, yet the most important achievement is that the group has left a special stamp in the history of Lebanon and the Region.

During an interview with Al-Nour Radio, Sheikh Qassem noted, “Hezbollah will monitor what’s going on in the oil extraction file and will keep track of the updates. We’re now on the path of extraction as the concerned company started the required steps,” stressing that “this file has nothing to do with electing a president of the Lebanese Republic.”

The Hezbollah second-in-command further highlighted that although some bet that the group’s popularity would decline in the last elections and the party may lose, however, the outcome was shocking as the number of Hezbollah’s seats in the parliament has increased to 15, in which it gained two more seats in Baalbek and Byblos. Further, the rate of votes exceeded that of the 2018 elections.

Accordingly, Sheikh Qassem said, “We strive to have a president of the republic as soon as possible. It’s wrong to admit the fact that vacancy is the normal,” considering that “the diversity in the Parliament makes electing a president something that requires accuracy and agreement among all the parliamentary blocs.”

His Eminence further emphasized the necessity of “going towards dialogue and agreement, which should be built on the priority of the economic reform and salvation as well as putting controversial causes aside to be solved later.”

Additionally, Sheikh Qassem pointed out that the president must have certain characteristics. “Hezbollah wants a politically trained president who is able to communicate with everyone internally and abroad, and prioritize the economic salvation. The president shouldn’t be biased, provoked, or comply with foreign diktats. These are the qualities we can build upon.”

He also mentioned that “whoever says that the Saudi-Iranian ties will bring a president is an illusionist.” The Saudi-Iranian meetings are still in early stages, and their preliminary goal is to arrange their relationship, where no talks about Lebanon, Yemen, or Syria are uttered,” the senior Hezbollah official underlined.

By the same token, he affirmed that “Hezbollah is keen on the continuity of the relationship and agreement with the Free Patriotic Movement. This agreement has to develop in order to detect the nature of the current problem.”

“Both Hezbollah and the FPM are convinced that the understanding benefits the country and either sides, and things will find their way back on track in a way or another. We are keen on this relationship and communication is ongoing,” Sheikh Qassem added.

As for the participation of Hezbollah’s ministers in the last cabinet session, Sheikh Qassem said, “This participation was dedicated to the people’s affairs and problems. Hezbollah has one plan and specific characteristics in the president’s elections issue and will see who’ll comply and conform with these characteristics,” he added.

Concerning what happened in the south Lebanon village of al-Akbiyeh, the Hezbollah Deputy SG stressed that “what happened with the UNIFIL is an occasional incident that has nothing to do with politics and doesn’t have any political goal.”