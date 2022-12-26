No Script

Amid the Resistance Ops Nightmare, ‘Israel’ Kidnaps Several Palestinians It Claims Were Planning ‘Major’ Bombing

access_time 12 hours ago
By Staff

As every department of the Zionist regime’s ‘security’ establishment continue to suffer from the nightmare of the growing Palestinian resistance operations, the ‘Israeli’ Shin Bet spy agency admitted to kidnapping four Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip whom it claimed were planning to carry out a bombing operation in the occupied territories ‘using West Bank terror operatives.’

The Palestinian detainees were named by the agency as Younis Odeh from the village of al-Ras, Haled Marei from the town of Bal’a, Ahmed Taher Jaradat from the city of Jenin, and Kayes a-Shiab from the city of Qabatiya.

The Shin Bet further warned that Palestinian resistance groups were increasingly trying to carry out operations across the ‘Israeli’-occupied Palestinian territories.

The development happened at a time of rising daring and various resistance operations in the occupied West Bank.

