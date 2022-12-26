No Script

Yemeni Forces Ready to Strike Sensitive Sites Deep Inside the Aggressors’ Territories

folder_openYemen access_time 13 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Yemen’s Defense Minister Major General Mohammad al-Atifi said the country’s armed forces are prepared to target the strategic depths of Saudi Arabia and its allies in retaliation for their devastating war and all-out blockade.

General al-Atifi said the Yemeni soldiers and their allies are fully mobilized and prepared to decisively counter any hostile threat or act of aggression by the Riyadh-led military coalition.

He further noted that the Saudi-led aggressors are intensely regrouping and trying to expand their presence in Yemeni provinces, regions and islands, which have been occupied by Takfiri militants either allied to Saudi Arabia or the United Arab Emirates [UAE].

Saudi Arabia launched the devastating war on Yemen in March 2015 in collaboration with its Arab allies and with arms and logistics support from the US and other Western states.

The objective was to reinstall the Riyadh-friendly regime of Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi and crush the Ansarullah resistance movement, which has been running state affairs in the absence of a functional government in Yemen.

While the Saudi-led coalition has failed to meet any of its objectives, the war has left hundreds of thousands of Yemenis martyred and spawned the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

