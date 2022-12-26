No Script

40 Years of Hezbollah

 

Regional Issues Not to Be Resolved Without Iran Presence - Spokesman

folder_openIran access_time 14 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Emphasizing the influence of the Islamic Republic in the region, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said that regional issues will not be resolved without Iran's presence.

Kanaani made the remarks during his weekly presser on Monday, in which he briefed reporters about the latest development in Iran and the world.

The spokesman touched upon contradictory narratives on French President Emmanuel Macron's statements regarding Iran's role in the region during the second edition of the Baghdad Conference in the Jordanian capital of Amman.

Stressing the need to pay attention to the exact narration of Macron's remarks, he said, "Considering the influence that Iran has in the region, it is not possible to solve the problems of the region without Iran's presence."

With respect to Iran's position on Saudi Arabia's normalization of ties with the Zionist regime, he said, "The normalization of relations between Arab and Islamic countries with this regime will not contribute to stability and security in the region and will not contribute to the realization of the rights of the Palestinian nation."

The Palestinian people expect the Arab and Muslim governments to take action to fulfill their rights, the spokesman stressed.

Referring to the interventionist stances of some western countries in Iran's internal development, Kanaani said these countries made a miscalculation regarding Iran's internal developments, actually, they bet on a losing horse.

The Iranian diplomat further advised Western countries to stop their wrong behavior against Iran, saying that such moves will be to their detriment.

In reaction to comments made by one of the Ukrainian officials about the liquidation of Iranian factories making drones and missiles, Kanaani stressed that, "Making accusations against Iran will not help the Ukrainian people and the leaders."

"We reject the accusations of the Ukrainian authorities," he said, stressing that Iran is not involved in the Ukraine war.

Iran is ready to help resolve the crisis and peace in Ukraine, he reiterated.

Israel Iran Iraq Palestine Russia france ukraine SaudiArabia EmmanuelMacron UnitedStates

Comments

