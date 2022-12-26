Protesters Call for Expulsion of US Occupation Troops, Allied Militants from Syria

By Staff, Agencies

Syrian people staged a protest rally in the eastern province of Deir Ez-Zor against US occupation troops stationed in the Arab country and their allied militants from the so-called Syrian Democratic Forces [SDF].

Citing local sources, state-run SANA news agency said residents of Harmushiyah, Hammar al-Ali, al-Kasrah, and Muhaymidah in the western part of Deir Ez-Zor staged the anti-SDF protest rally for the fifth day in a row.

According to the report, the demonstrators blocked roads using burning tires and called for the expulsion of SDF militants and the US forces from the al-Jazira region.

They also demanded that Ahmed al-Khabil, head of the so-called Deir Ez-Zor’s military council, which is affiliated with the SDF, be held accountable for the crimes of rape and murder of two displaced women in the al-Suwar area by a number of his relatives and companions several days ago, as well as the death of a protester by the SDF’s fire.

Security conditions are deteriorating in the areas controlled by the US-led SDF in Syria’s northern and northeastern provinces of Raqqah, Hasakah, and Deir Ez-Zor amid ongoing raids and arrests of civilians by the US-sponsored militants.

Locals argue that the SDF’s constant raids and arrest campaigns have generated a state of frustration and instability, severely affecting their businesses and livelihoods.

Residents accuse the US-backed militants of stealing crude oil and failing to spend money on service sectors.

Local councils affiliated with the SDF have also been accused of financial corruption. They are said to be embezzling funds provided by donors, neglecting services, and not meeting the people’s basic needs.