Netanyahu’s Son Hints Those Who Put Father on Trial ‘Should Face Death Penalty’

folder_openZionist Entity access_time 44 minutes ago
By Staff, Agencies

The son of the Zionist entity’s incoming prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed Sunday that senior prosecutors and police committed “treason,” a crime that is punishable by the death penalty, by framing his father, who is currently on trial for corruption.

“In the end, there was a willful coup d’état here,” Yair Netanyahu alleged in comments to Galey Yisrael Radio.

“It’s called a coup, it’s called treason, and everyone can look at ‘Israel’s’ laws and see what the punishment is for treason — and it is not prison,” he further said while talking to the right-wing radio station.

The comments from the younger Netanyahu, who has a history of making incendiary statements, echoed near-constant attacks on law enforcement and the judicial system as the Likud leader’s backers have sought to delegitimize the cases arrayed against him.

Benjamin Netanyahu is on trial in three corruption cases, facing charges of fraud and breach of trust in all three, as well as a bribery charge in Case 4000.

Yair Netanyahu, who has positioned himself as a right-wing provocateur, has regularly posted inflammatory messages on social media and tweets against those he believes have wronged him and his family.

In a follow-up tweet later Sunday, Yair Netanyahu said that his intention had been to highlight “the severity of the crimes committed by those who concocted the cases, according to ‘Israeli’ law, and nothing beyond that, certainly not to call for harming anybody.”

The elder Netanyahu denies any wrongdoing in the cases against him and claims, without evidence, that the charges were fabricated in a witch hunt led by the police and prosecution. Those claims have been echoed by his supporters and political allies, who have backed far-reaching changes to the judicial system that critics say could shield him.

Israel BenjaminNetanyahu

