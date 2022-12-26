IRG Arrests Seven Ringleaders Of UK-linked Criminal Network in Iran’s Kerman Province

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] said it has arrested seven ringleaders of a UK-linked criminal network who played a key role in the recent wave of riots across the country.

In a statement on Sunday, the IRG Tharallah Base in Kerman Province said its forces disbanded the organized network, called Zagros, which was directly led by Britain and was comprised of active anti-Islamic Revolution elements inside and outside Iran.

It said that the network sought to overthrow the Iranian government, particularly during the recent nationwide riots that were sparked by the death of a young Iranian woman in September.

The IRG forces, however, managed to deal a heavy blow to the team during a successful operation and arrested seven ringleaders who played a role in planning, leading and conducting field operations in the recent riots, the statement added.

Among those detained, it said, there were some dual nationals who were trying to leave the country but failed.

It also noted that the IRG’s Intelligence Organization is pursuing the case to identify other members of the network inside and outside the country.

Foreign-backed riots erupted in most Iranian provinces since 22-year-old woman Mahsa Amini died in a hospital in Tehran on September 16, three days after she collapsed at a police station. An investigation has attributed Amini’s death to her medical condition, rather than alleged beatings by the police.

The violent riots have claimed the lives of dozens of people and security forces, while also allowing terrorist attacks across the country. In the last two months, the terrorists have set fire to public property and tortured several Basij members and security forces to death.

Earlier this month, the IRG Intelligence Organization arrested a number of the ringleaders of hostile groups involved in recent riots in the holy city of Qom and the northwestern province of Ardabil.