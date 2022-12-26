Christmas is Merrier in Practice, Better When in Jesus’ Birthplace!

By Mohammad Youssef

The birth of Jesus, the prophet and the messenger of Allah is a great occasion to all humanity. It is a real opportunity to seek salvation and emancipation from all the material world and to work hard to stop the injustices of humans and to eliminate all kinds of suppression, oppression and occupation.

It is a well-known fact that Messiah was born in Palestine, the place where he lived and preached people to elevate themselves and ascend towards the sublime and sacred values. Those values were preached at a time when the Roman Empire was at its zenith with exalting the materialistic approach and glorifying power as the most important dimension in life.

However, this place now is a place of endless struggle between goodness and evil. The ‘Israeli’ occupation is mounting its efforts to build a pure apartheid ‘state’ that gives absolute and sole supremacy for Jews and more particularly Zionist Jews over all other people living in the occupied Palestine, directly its indigenous people, the Palestinians.

In this sense, Jesus, who stood up and confronted the oppressors of the time, is to be considered the first fedayee as he held the torch of fighting corrupt leaders and governments that inflicted oppression against people in general, and against the believers in Allah in particular.

Now, the ‘Israeli’ occupiers in Palestine represent the height of the world arrogance supported by the Western governments mainly the US government. The controversial issue here is that those governments claim to be following the Christian values.

Of course, they say they are secularist governments in the sense that their states have already established a complete detachment between religion and politics, more particularly, between government and Christianity. Nonetheless, they supposedly assume their attachment to Jesus and his preaching.

As we reach here, we come in fact to observe a complete dichotomy between the western governments and the teachings and preaching of Jesus. In realistic terms they represent the opposite and the contrary in their relentless support to the ‘Israeli’ occupation in Palestine. This is a true betrayal for Christianity itself and all its directives, let alone the true soul of clemency, forgiveness and pardon.

The values of Jesus would ascend and elevate all humans and humanity in general into a sublime and august state of faith and sacredness. The principles, practices and policies of western governments in their total permanent political and military assistance to the ‘Israeli’ occupation governments, with their brutal criminal record of massacres, genocide and aggressions render them all as distinguished partners of the continuous crimes perpetrated by the ‘Israelis’ against the innocent Palestinians and expose their hypocrisy in defending human rights and the rights of people for liberation and self-determination.

The double-standard policies in the west establish a deep mistrust with our people along with a deep sense of awareness about their conspiracies.

A lesson to be learned always is that not all those who claim following prophets and messengers are genuinely true and correct. They might be doing exactly the opposite covering themselves with a leaf of fig.

The true translation to faith, preaching and teachings is the genuine support and help for the oppressed people.

Jesus has one simple message; help the poor and the oppressed. The Western governments are in the wrong side of the of history, and hopefully they will not find a place for themselves in the future! Amen.