‘Israel’ Grounds Eleven F-35 Fighters due to Malfunctions

folder_openZionist Entity access_time 2 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

After an F-35B US fighter crashed earlier this month in Texas, “Israel” grounded 11 of its F-35A stealth fighters on Sunday.

The F-35 is considered one of the “Israeli” army’s key components.

An “Israeli” army statement said that the grounding decision was made after an initial review was taken of the “Israeli” F-35 aircraft and revealed potentially similar malfunctions as what had occurred in the US fighter’s crash.

At the same time, the “Israeli” army and Lockheed Martin, who manufactures the F-35, pointed out that it is not certain the “Israeli” F-35As have the same problem.

Rather, they emphasized that the grounding, which only applies to 11 aircraft out of a much larger fleet of F-35s and other planes, was taken as a precaution.

