Ansarullah Official Vows Next Military Round with Saudi Arabia Will Be Different

By Staff, Agencies

Yemeni Ansarullah official, Mohammad Al-Bukhaiti, indicated on Sunday that the Saudi crime in Saada comes within the framework of the ongoing Saudi aggression on Yemen’s border areas.

A while earlier, Yemen’s Saba news agency reported that a civilian was martyred by renewed Saudi-led coalition artillery shelling on Al-Raqu area in the Munabbih border district, west of Saada Governorate northern Yemen.

Al-Mayadeen Network cited a medical source in Saada province on Saturday as saying that two civilians lost their lives and seven others were wounded, including an Ethiopian migrant, after artillery shelling by the Saudi coalition on Munabbih and Shada western Saada.

Also on Friday, one civilian was martyred and others were wounded as the Saudi coalition targeted a border area in the same region.

In comments to Al-Mayadeen, Al-Bukhaiti considered that there is no link between the Saudi crime in Saada and the visit of the Omani delegation to Sanaa.

On Wednesday, an Omani delegation arrived in Sanaa to hold meetings with Ansarullah officials on the UN-brokered ceasefire in Yemen.

According to the Yemeni official, the Omani delegation conveyed the messages of the countries of aggression to Sanaa and heard the Yemeni demands regarding the salaries of employee.

Al-Bukhaiti said that what the countries of aggression have provided does not meet the demands of Sanaa, and the stance of the countries of aggression is not yet clear regarding the payment of salaries, accusing them of seeking to stir up internal Yemeni disputes by offering to pay salaries to a part of the employees.

The Ansarullah official further warned that if Sanaa's just demands are not met, it will not stand idly by without responding to the siege.

Al-Bukhaiti expected the outbreak of a new military round with the Saudi coalition, highlighting that any upcoming military round with Saudi Arabia will be different from the previous ones because Sanaa has developed its missile and air capabilities.

Elsewhere in his comments, the Ansarullah official underscored that the Yemeni Armed Forces are able to strike deep inside the countries of aggression after developing their military capabilities further.

This comes more than two and a half months after the expiration of the six-month UN truce in Yemen that started in early April and ended in October without renewal after the war coalition failed to abide by its commitments and continued its siege and war acts against Yemen.

Saudi Arabia launched the devastating war on Yemen in March 2015 in collaboration with its Arab allies and with arms and logistics support from the US and other Western states.

The objective was to reinstall the Riyadh-friendly regime of Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi and crush the Ansarullah resistance movement, which has been running state affairs in the absence of a functional government in Yemen.

While the Saudi-led coalition has failed to meet any of its objectives, the war has left hundreds of thousands of Yemenis martyred and spawned the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.