Iran Among World’s Top Five Drone Powers – Chief of Staff

By Staff, Agencies

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri commended the joint efforts made by the armed forces, universities, and knowledge-based companies to improve the country’s drone power, saying the Islamic Republic is currently among the world’s top five powers in the unmanned aerial vehicles industry.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, General Baqeri underlined that Iran’s drones can carry out various missions with great accuracy and flight endurance.

The Islamic Republic will proceed with its plans to promote its drone capabilities and will cooperate with other countries in the drone industry to meet the country’s needs, the top commander added.

Baqeri once again dismissed allegations that Iran has sent drones to Russia to be used in the war in Ukraine, saying such claims are just a part of the enemy’s “psychological warfare.”

Apart from the fact that many of these reports contain falsehoods, he said they rightly demonstrate Iran’s powerful position in the drone industry.

Iran and Russia have repeatedly denied claims that Tehran has provided Moscow with drones to be used in the Ukraine war.

The anti-Iran claims first emerged in July, with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan alleging that Washington had received “information” indicating that the Islamic Republic was preparing to provide Russia with “up to several hundred drones, including weapons-capable UAVs on an expedited timeline” for use in the war.

Following a technical meeting between Ukrainian and Iranian specialists earlier this month, Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani said Kiev has failed to provide any evidence for the claim that Russia is using Iranian drones in its war on Ukraine.

“The Ukrainian side did not present any evidence of Russia’s use of Iranian drones in the war with this country at the technical meeting,” Iran’s defense chief said.

Meanwhile, Baqeri also said in his Sunday remarks that the ‘Israeli’ regime has reached its weakest-ever position, dismissing recent threatening comments by Zionist officials as valueless.

“The Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran are fully prepared and powerful, and we will respond decisively to any aggression against our land,” the top general said.

He said Iran has the capability and will to counter threats and will give a crushing response to any country that seeks to carry out an action against Iran and its territorial integrity.