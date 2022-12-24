Fox News Host Rips US Congress for ‘Clapping Like Seals’ During Zelensky’s Address

By Staff, Agencies

Fox News host Tucker Carlson lambasted US politicians for dutifully clapping along as Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky implored a joint meeting of Congress to provide him with more weapons.

“Almost every person in the room clapped like a seal,” Carlson told viewers of his nightly show on Thursday. “So, no matter what [Zelensky] said — Send me more money; I command you, send me more money; we’re taking care of it the most responsible ways — they applaud, all of them.”

“Almost like they have to,” he added.

The near-identical response by the vast majority of the US political class indicates the supposedly “bitter” public disagreements between Democrats and Republicans are mainly for show, Carlson suggested.

“Now, there are 435 members of the House of Representatives, and they’re Republicans and Democrats. And famously, they don’t get along. They don’t agree on anything,” Carlson said. But “when a foreign leader shows up in cargo pants to tell them lies and give them orders, they all applaud.”

“Oooh, yes, good point,” laughed the Fox News host in his monologue, lampooning the enthusiastic response by US political elites. “Good point, sir! Oooh, we’re so pleased you’re here! Throw your foreign flag on the dais and we’ll applaud more!”

“That’s honestly what it looked like last night: you gotta clap, you could get in trouble if you don’t clap, so everyone just claps – all the time,” Carlson added. “Clapping is mandatory as long as Zelensky is speaking!”

To be fair, “there were a few who didn’t obey,” including Reps. Matt Gaetz [R-FL] and Lauren Boebert [R-CO], the news host explained. And “they found out the hard way what happens to people who dare not to applaud,” he said.