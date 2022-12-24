Yemen Talks Continue: No Political Solution Amid Aggression, War, Siege

By Staff, Agencies

The Omani delegation mediating between Sanaa and the coalition of aggression held in Sanaa meetings with the members of the negotiating delegation, as well as Yemeni government and Ansarullah officials.

"The Omani delegation brought new ideas to the tables, while others had already been discussed during previous visits and meetings," Al-Mayadeen cited local sources as saying.

The Omani delegation has been able to strike a partial agreement on the disbursement of salaries, though for a specific number of employees, they added. "The agreement on the disbursement of salaries excludes a large number of Yemeni employees, including those in the military and security apparatus."

"Sanaa is adhering to its demand that all Yemeni governmental employees have their salaries disbursed, as this is a humanitarian right that cannot be waived," the sources revealed.

The Omani delegation informed Sanaa that the other parties agreed to increase the number of incoming and outgoing flights from the Sanaa Airport, as well as allow more oil tankers to dock at Al-Hudaydah Port.

"There are many points of contention, the most important of which is fully lifting the blockade and aerial embargo imposed on the Sanaa Airport and Al-Hudaydah Port."

Sanaa reiterated its old demands to end the blockade and war, as well as the withdrawal of all foreign forces from all Yemeni islands and territorial waters.

The sources said, "the extension of the truce in Yemen depends on the approval of Sanaa's demands in the humanitarian and military issues."

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister of the Sanaa Government for Defense and Security Affairs Jalal Al-Rowaishani said that days of hegemony and mandate over Yemen are over.

The Omani delegation is playing a mediating role between Sanaa and the countries of aggression, and there is hope to achieve something," said Al-Rowaishan.

The Yemeni official further pointed out that, "there cannot be a political solution while the country is under aggression, siege, and occupation," adding "the negotiation to lift the siege and end the aggression and occupation is between Sanaa and the countries of aggression, and the political solution is then between the Yemenis."

The Deputy PM went on to say: "The Yemeni people cannot starve to death while their wealth is looted in broad daylight, and this is an issue that was determined by the Leader [Sayyed Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi] and President Al-Mashat and the readiness of the armed forces."

Oil wealth cannot be plundered, and the people of Yemen need their salaries, he concluded.