Al-Qaeda Releases Video Narrated by Assassinated Leader Al-Zawahiri

Al-Qaeda Releases Video Narrated by Assassinated Leader Al-Zawahiri
Middle East... 35 minutes ago
By Staff, Agencies

Al-Qaeda released a video that the terrorist group claims was narrated by its leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, who has been assassinated in a US strike in August, a report said on Friday. 

The SITE intelligence group revealed that the 35-minute recording was undated. The transcript also did not clarify when the video was made. Zawahini, who took leadership of the terrorist organization after Osama bin Laden was killed by US forces in 2011, was assassinated by a drone strike in August in Afghanistan after years in hiding. 

President Joe Biden praised the operation, which was "meticulously planned." Washington has previously offered up to $10 million for information about al-Awahiri's whereabouts.

Following the attack, experts argued it could be the end of al-Qaeda, which suffered the biggest blow since bin Laden’s death. The group didn’t name the successor. 

