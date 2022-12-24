No Script

Less than 1% Of ‘Israeli’ Military Probes Yield Prosecution

Less than 1% Of 'Israeli' Military Probes Yield Prosecution
By Staff, Agencies

‘Israeli’ soldiers accused of attacks against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and besieged Gaza Strip over the last five years have been indicted in less than 1% of the hundreds of complaints against them. An ‘Israeli’ watchdog argued that the Zionist military systematically fails to conduct a credible prosecution of itself.

Between 2017 and 2021, the Zionist military received 1,260 cases of offenses by ‘Israeli’ occupation soldiers against Palestinians, including 409 cases involving the killing of Palestinians, according to military data obtained by the group Yesh Din and released Wednesday after a freedom of information request.

The ‘Israeli’ military opened 248 criminal investigations into instances of possible misconduct in response to those complaints, just 21.4% of the total, Yesh Din said. Only 11 investigations during that five-year period have yielded indictments.

In those cases, the Zionist military prosecutors acted with leniency toward convicted soldiers, the group added, with those sentenced for killing Palestinians serving only short-term military community service.

"This conduct demonstrates the military law enforcement system's complete disregard for Palestinians' lives [and] precludes any possibility of deterrence," Yesh Din said.

