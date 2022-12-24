Terrorist Shelling in Idlib Leaves Three Syrian Soldiers Martyred

By Staff, Agencies

Three Syrian soldiers were martyred as a result of artillery and mortar shelling by terrorists in the Idlib governorate, the deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria said on Friday.

"Three Syrian soldiers were killed and four more were wounded as a result of artillery and mortar shelling staged by terrorists from the settlement of Kansarfa in the Idlib governorate at the positions of government troops near the settlement of Maaret Muhos," Oleg Yegorov said.

Yegorov also said that seven shelling attacks from the positions of the Nusra Front terrorist group were reported in the Idlib de-escalation zone during the day: four in the Idlib governorate, and three in the Hama governorate. No ceasefire violations by Kurdish units in the northeast of Syria were reported, he added.

According to the 2017 agreement among Iran, Russia, and Turkey as the guarantor countries of the Astana Peace Talks, four de-escalation zones were established in Syria.

Three regions came under the control of the Syrian army in 2018, but the fourth region, which includes Idlib province in northwestern Syria and small parts of Latakia, Hama, and Aleppo provinces, is still under the control of terrorist and adversary groups.

The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016.

Its tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.