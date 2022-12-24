Iran’s Window Of Agreement on JCPOA Is Open, But Not Forever – FM

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said the window of agreement on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA] is open, but not forever.

"In a meeting with @JosepBorrellF, we agreed on taking the final steps for the Agreement. The window is open, but not forever. Urged a political solution in Ukraine. Neither Guantanamo & AbuGhraib, nor crimes against women/children in Yemen & Afgh., allow the US to preach others," Amir Abdollahian wrote in a tweet referring to his meeting with European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on the sidelines of the Baghdad Conference-2 in the Jordanian capital on Tuesday.

The European Union’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, also said in a blog post on Friday there is no alternative to the 2015 nuclear deal, which was unilaterally abandoned by the United States three years after its conclusion.

“I still believe that when it comes to nuclear non-proliferation, there is no alternative to the JCPOA. Those who think otherwise simply fool themselves,” Borrell said, adding that he would “continue working towards restoring the JCPOA based on the results of the Vienna negotiations.”

The talks to salvage the JCPOA kicked off in the Austrian capital of Vienna in April 2021, with the intention of examining Washington’s seriousness in rejoining the deal and removing anti-Iran sanctions.

The negotiations have been at a standstill since August due to Washington’s insistence on its hard-nosed position of not removing all the sanctions that were slapped on the Islamic Republic by the previous US administration. Iran maintains it is necessary for the other side to offer some guarantees that it will remain committed to any agreement that is reached.