Iran Deputy FM: Supporters of Zionist Regime Have No Right to Comment on HR

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani said powers that have violated the rights of oppressed Palestinian nation for decades and support the occupation and aggression of the Zionist regime with all their might do not competent to comment on human rights.

Bagheri Kani made the remarks in the 2nd Foreign Office Consultations between Bangladesh and Iran in Dhaka.

The Iranian diplomat and the Bangladeshi Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen led their respective delegations to the consultations.

The consultations reviewed the status of the bilateral relations between the two countries and discussed ways to enhance further cooperation and partnership in the field of commerce and trade, investment.

They also exchanged views on global issues and issues of regional cooperation as well.

In the meantime, Bagheri Kani also met with Bangladesh State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam and discussed issues of common interest.

On the first day of his official visit to Bangladesh, Bagheri Kani also met with Bangladesh's Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Ministry of Foreign Affairs Muhammad Faruk Khan and emphasized the exchange of parliamentary delegations including the chairmen of two countries' parliaments and Parliamentary Friendship Groups aimed at promoting interaction between Iran and Bangladesh.