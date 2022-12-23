US Admits Rise in “Israeli” Violence, Says Mulling Visa Restrictions

By Staff, Agencies

The US embassy in occupied al-Quds [Jerusalem] is considering rejecting visas to “Israelis” involved in violence against Palestinians who have seen a dramatic rise in military and settler attacks in the occupied West Bank.

According to the Tel-Aviv-based “Israel” Hayom daily, the policy aims to encourage the “Israeli” entity to adopt necessary measures to restrain unbridled violence and willingness by “Israeli” settlers to participate in violent acts against Palestinians.

According to US visa regulations, anyone involved in violent acts may not be eligible to enter the country. However, these rules have rarely been used against “Israelis”.

A US State Department spokesperson noted that “visa applications are adjudicated on a case-by-case basis in accordance with all applicable law.”

“We have been clear about our deep concerns over the increase in ‘Israeli’-Palestinian violence,” the spokesperson was quoted by to Middle East Monitor as saying.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs [OCHA] has named 2022 as the deadliest year for Palestinians since 2005.

“Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] troops and settlers have been escalating their attacks in the occupied West Bank and other occupied areas, in an attempt to forcibly expel Palestinians from their lands and make way for expanding “Israeli” settlements.

Since the start of 2022, “Israeli” troops have killed at least 220 Palestinians, including more than 50 children, in the West Bank and East al-Quds [Jerusalem] as well as in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Responding to the violence, Palestinians have killed 29 “Israelis”, including soldiers, in the same period which marks the highest number since 2008.

The report also comes amid the “Israeli” entity’s efforts to enter the United States Visa Waiver Program with the Biden administration which is expected to announce whether “Israeli” settlers meet the basic conditions or not.

Back in October, the US Department of Homeland Security informed “Israeli” officials that they are not eligible for the program, citing failure to fairly treat American citizens.

“‘Israel’ does not currently meet all [visa waiver program] designation requirements, including extending reciprocal visa-free travel privileges to all US citizens and nationals,” Assistant Secretary of Homeland Land Security, Alice Lugo, said in a letter to a US lawmaker.

In the same month, 20 House members sent a letter to the administration urging the US not to include Israel in the program, saying that Tel Aviv must first address a number of issues that US citizens face at the hands of “Israeli” authorities.

Lawmakers said the “Israeli” entity does not allow US citizens with “dual citizenship from five countries” to visit the occupied West Bank while also rejecting entry of Americans who have “political positions deemed unacceptable by ‘Israeli’ authorities.”

Back in 2019, the “Israeli” entity barred congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, a Palestinian American, from entering the occupied territories, forcing her to cancel a trip she had planned to the occupied West Bank and occupied al-Quds [Jerusalem].

It is known that the entity has been in deliberations with US authorities for several years to include it in the visa waiver program, which would allow “Israelis” to stay in the United States for 90 days for tourism or business.