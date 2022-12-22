Translated by Staff, Hezbollah Media Relations

Hezbollah extends its heartfelt condolences to the family of Palestinian martyr detainee Nasser Abu Hamid and denounces the “Israeli” entity’s refusal to return his body to his family.

Hezbollah issued the following statement:

Hezbollah extends its deepest condolences and sympathy to the family of the heroic martyr, detainee Nasser Abu Hamid, his brothers in resistance and all the Palestinian people, asking God Almighty to grant a speedy release to his four detained brothers and all the detainees and those tortured in the prisons of the “Israeli” occupation and its agents. ‏

In its statement, Hezbollah considers that the martyrdom of the resistance fighter Abu Hamid in the “Israeli” enemy’s prisons as a result of the deliberate medical negligence of his health condition and as a result of the arbitrary and unjust practices carried out by the occupation authorities against the honorable resistance fighters, calls for the broadest campaign of solidarity with these living martyrs and raising voices loudly in all international humanitarian and human rights forums to force the enemy to stop attacking detainees, and to provide those who are ill among them with the necessary medicines and medical supplies, especially those with incurable diseases. ‏

Hezbollah sees that the enemy's withholding of martyr detainee Nasser Abu Hamid’s remains is persistence on crime and an affirmation of the Zionist entity's brutality and terrorism and it being stripped of all moral and human values.

The party condemns and denounces this criminal act, being certain that the brave resistance fighters are capable, God willing, of liberating all detainees and punishing the enemy for its aggressions and crimes.