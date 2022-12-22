Eutelsat Confirms Suspension of All Iran’s IRIB Channels

By Staff, Agencies

French satellite operator Eutelsat confirmed that it has suspended all broadcasting services to the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting [IRIB] as well as three Russian channels.

In a statement on Thursday, Eutelsat said, "Pursuant to the Council of the EU Regulation 2022/2428 dated 12 December 2022, Eutelsat has ceased all IRIB-related broadcasting activity.”

The statement added that the satellite operator as of Wednesday “ended all involvement in the broadcasting of three [Russian] channels Rossiya One, Pervyi Kanal and NTV, within the prescribed 7-day compliance period."

"Pursuant to the Council of the European Union Regulation 2022/2474 of 16 December 2022, these three channels as well as a fourth, RenTV, will be subject to sanctions if so confirmed by the Council by 1 February 2023, in accordance with the notice 2022/C 481 I/04 released by the Council on 19 December 2022," Eutelsat said.

According to the statement, the satellite operator has also ensured that it is not involved in the broadcasting of RT News in Russia in line with the process of implementing or preparing for the implementation of the aforementioned measures.

As a result of the suspensions, Eutelsat said it will take a bottom-line hit of around 10 to 15 million euros [$16 million] to its full-year revenues.

Eutelsat on December 7 notified Press TV of a plan to take the English-language news network off air, weeks after the European Union imposed sanctions on the Tehran-based broadcaster.

On November 14, the European Union imposed sanctions on a number of Iranian institutions and individuals, including Press TV, over alleged “rights violations” following the recent foreign-backed riots in the country.

Eutelsat is a French satellite operator providing coverage over the entire European continent, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and the Americas. It is the world's third-largest satellite operator in terms of revenues.