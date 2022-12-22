Iran Arrests Members of Four Operational Teams Linked To ‘Israeli’ Mossad

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Intelligence Ministry identified and arrested the members of four operational teams linked to the ‘Israeli’ regime’s Mossad spy agency in the country.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Intelligence Ministry announced that following round-the-clock and rigorous efforts of the intelligence forces, four operational teams of the Mossad spy agency were identified and all the members were arrested.

The Zionist criminal regime, taking advantage of the recent riots over the past weeks in several parts of Iran, intended to conduct several combined terrorist operations by directing operational teams, it added, but all the terrorists were arrested before taking any action.

Earlier on December 18, Iran’s Intelligence Ministry announced that it has identified and arrested members of a spy network who were planning to sabotage the country’s defense industry through front companies and security marketing. Iran’s intelligence forces uncovered a plot by a Mossad espionage network to gather information from Iranian knowledge-based companies that cooperate with Iran’s defense industries.

Iran has been the scene of foreign-backed riots over the past weeks. The rioters have been trying to hijack protests that emerged following the death of a young Iranian woman, Mahsa Amini who died in police custody in mid-September in an incident, which has been proven to have happened as a result of illness, not through any fault of Iranian law enforcement forces.

Mossad has upped its espionage activity in the past few months and has been involved in a covert war against Iran by supporting terrorist attacks and violent riots across the country.

Iran’s foes, mainly the ‘Israeli’ regime and the US, have also been engaged in an attempt to spy on and sabotage Iran’s defense industry.