’Israeli’ Regime Refuses to Hand Over Body of Cancer-stricken Palestinian Inmate

By Staff, Agencies

The ‘Israeli’ regime refused to return the body of a Palestinian prisoner who died of cancer in the occupation regime's detention to his family, under the pretext of alleged security cabinet ruling.

Zionist war minister Benny Gantz said on Wednesday the decision to withhold the body of Nasser Abu Hamid was made in accordance with the cabinet's policy of holding bodies for future prisoner exchanges with Palestinians.

Following the announcement, Abu Hamid's family said they will not accept condolences for the death of their son until his body is retrieved from the ‘Israeli’ side and buried properly.

Abu Hamid was declared martyred on Tuesday morning at the ‘Israeli’ Shamir Medical Center, formerly known as Assaf Harofeh Medical Center, located 15 kilometers southeast of Tel Aviv.

He was transferred from the Ramle Prison Hospital to the medical center on Monday afternoon after his health condition severely deteriorated and he fell into a deep coma.

Abu Hamid was diagnosed with cancer in August 2021.

The 50-year-old Palestinian prisoner was wrestling with death as the ‘Israeli’ prison service continued to deny him necessary medical care.

He was incarcerated in 2002 and was sentenced to life imprisonment after a Zionist court found him guilty of participating in attacks during the Second Palestinian Intifada [uprising].

Last September, Zionist doctors issued a medical report recommending Abu Hamid’s release, saying his lung cancer had reached an irreversible stage.

His family had appealed to all concerned international bodies to take urgent and effective action to save the life of their son.

A general strike was observed on Tuesday with stores, schools and businesses shut across the occupied West Bank to mourn Abu Hamid’s death.