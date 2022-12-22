Football Legend Suffering: Pele’s Cancer Advances

By Staff, Agencies

Brazil football legend Pele’s cancer has advanced and he now requires treatment for heart and kidney trouble, according to a medical report released on Wednesday.

Pele, 82, has been battling colon cancer since September 2021 and was hospitalized on 29 November for doctors to reevaluate his treatment.

He will spend Christmas in hospital, his daughter Kely Nascimento-Deluca said in an Instagram post.

“We decided with the doctors that, for various reasons, it would be better for us to stay here,” she said.

She added: “We, as always, thank you for all the love you show here in Brazil as well as around the world! Your love for him, your stories and your prayers are a huge comfort because we know we are not alone.”

Earlier this month, the three-time World Cup winner said he was feeling strong following his regular treatment in a social media post responding to concerning reports about his health.

Brazilian news outlet Folha claimed earlier on Saturday that the former striker had been moved to palliative care and that his chemotherapy to treat colon cancer had been suspended.

“My friends, I want to keep everyone calm and positive,” it read. “I’m strong, with a lot of hope and I follow my treatment as usual. I want to thank the entire medical and nursing team for all the care I have received.

“I have a lot of faith in God and every message of love I receive from you all over the world keeps me full of energy. And watch Brazil in the World Cup too! Thank you so much for everything.”