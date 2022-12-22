No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

‘Israeli’ Regime Is in Political, Security Crisis – Iranian Army Commander

‘Israeli’ Regime Is in Political, Security Crisis – Iranian Army Commander
folder_openIran access_time 3 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

"Today, the Zionist regime is in a state of political and security crisis and is under immense internal and external pressures," Iranian Army Commander Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi said Wednesday.

Speaking at a gathering of senior army commanders on Wednesday, General Mousavi said "With the intensification of political differences and the emergence of a crisis of internal legitimacy on the one hand and the feeling of regional insecurity on the other hand, the authorities of the Zionist regime have resorted to intensifying their rhetoric [against Iran]."

Referring to Netanyahu's intensified ranting and raving against the Islamic Republic of Iran, the commander said, "Today, the Zionist regime is in a political and security crisis and is under immense internal and external pressures, and the corruption and financial and morality scandals of the officials of this regime and the insecurity caused by the rise in power of Palestinian groups have all put the Zionist regime in crisis."

General Mousavi went on to say that "Today, the Zionist regime is hated more than ever by the public opinion in the world due to the widespread violation of international law, broad crimes against Palestinians and continuous sinister evil acts in the region, and this fact has caused the settlers in the occupied territories to feel completely insecure."

He went on to warn the ‘Israelis’ that "The authorities of this regime know very well that in case of doing any hostile action, they will definitely not be able to resist Iran's crushing response."

Israel Iran Palestine IranianArmy

Comments

  1. Related News
‘Israeli’ Regime Is in Political, Security Crisis – Iranian Army Commander

‘Israeli’ Regime Is in Political, Security Crisis – Iranian Army Commander

3 hours ago
Iran Censures US Intervention: Washington Sheds ’Crocodile Tears’ For Iranians

Iran Censures US Intervention: Washington Sheds ’Crocodile Tears’ For Iranians

4 hours ago
Saudi FM Says Riyadh Ready to Continue Dialog with Iran - Amir-Abdollahian

Saudi FM Says Riyadh Ready to Continue Dialog with Iran - Amir-Abdollahian

one day ago
Amir Abdollahian: France’s Interference in Iran Internal Affairs ’Unacceptable’

Amir Abdollahian: France’s Interference in Iran Internal Affairs ’Unacceptable’

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 22-12-2022 Hour: 12:40 Beirut Timing

whatshot