January 6 Panel to Release Findings In 800-Page Report on Thursday

By Staff, Agencies

An 800-page report to be released on Thursday by House investigators will conclude that Donald Trump criminally plotted to overturn his 2020 election defeat and “provoked his supporters to violence” at the Capitol with false claims of widespread voter fraud.

The resulting 6 January 2021 insurrection by Trump’s followers threatened democracy with “horrific” brutality toward law enforcement and “put the lives of American lawmakers at risk”, according to the report’s executive summary.

“The central cause of January 6th was one man; former President Donald Trump, who many others followed,” reads the report from the House January 6 committee, which is expected to be released in full on Thursday.

“None of the events of January 6th would have happened without him.”

Before the report’s release, the committee released 34 transcripts on Wednesday evening from the 1,000 interviews it conducted over the last 18 months. Most of those released feature witnesses who invoked their fifth amendment right against self-incrimination.

The report’s eight chapters will largely mirror nine hearings this year that presented evidence from the private interviews and millions of pages of documents. They tell the story of Trump’s extraordinary and unprecedented campaign to overturn his defeat and his pressure campaign on state officials, the justice department, members of Congress and his own vice-president to change the vote.

A 154-page summary of the report released on Monday details how Trump amplified the false claims on social media and in public appearances, encouraging his supporters to travel to Washington and protest Joe Biden’s presidential election win. It also addresses how the then president urged supporters to “fight like hell” at a huge rally in front of the White House that morning and then did little to stop the violence as they beat police, broke into the Capitol and sent lawmakers running for their lives.

It was a “multi-part conspiracy,” the committee concluded.

The report comes as Trump is running again for the presidency and facing multiple federal investigations, including inquiries into his role in the insurrection and the presence of classified documents at his Florida estate.

A House committee is expected to release his tax returns in the coming days – documents he has fought for years to keep private. And he has been blamed by Republicans for a worse-than-expected showing in the midterm elections, leaving him in his most politically vulnerable state since he won the 2016 election.