Palestinian Youth Martyred By ‘Israeli’ Fire During West Bank Raid

By Staff, Agencies

The ‘Israeli’ occupation forces have killed a 23-year-old Palestinian soccer player, while accompanying Zionist settlers on an illegal tour of ‘Prophet Joseph's Tomb’ in the northern part of the occupied West Bank.

The killing was caused near the site that is located on the outskirts of the city of Nablus early Thursday, during confrontations between Palestinians and the occupation forces, who were providing protection for the illegal settlers, various Palestinian media outlets reported.

The tomb falls within the West Bank-based Palestinian Authority's jurisdiction, which makes it off-limits to the illegal Zionist settlers.

The Palestinian martyr has been identified as Ahmed Daraghmeh from the city of Tubas in northeastern West Bank, who played for the Thaqafi Tulkarm football club.

Five other Palestinians were also wounded after being hit with live rounds during the raid. Nearly 20 other Palestinians suffered tear gas inhalation injuries, two of whom were taken to hospital.

The Zionist occupation forces and settlers have been escalating their attacks against Palestinian civilians in the West Bank and other occupied areas, in an attempt to forcibly expel Palestinians from their lands and make way for expanding illegal ‘Israeli’ settlements.

Since the start of 2022, ‘Israeli’ troops have killed more than 220 Palestinians, including more than 50 children, in the occupied West Bank and East al-Quds as well as in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Earlier this month, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs [OCHA] described 2022 as the deadliest year for Palestinians since 2005, when the UN started to keep a tally of Palestinian fatalities.