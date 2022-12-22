No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

40 Years of Hezbollah

 

  1. Home

Netanyahu Secures Votes to Form ‘Israeli’ Government

Netanyahu Secures Votes to Form ‘Israeli’ Government
folder_openZionist Entity access_time 4 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The Zionist entity’s prime minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday night secured the votes needed to form a government, minutes before his deadline to do so.

Netanyahu called the entity’s ‘President’ Isaac Herzog to finalize his return to power. He now has a week to swear in his government.

The parliament plenum only meets on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays, the confidence vote could only happen the following Monday. This means the government must be sworn in a week later, Monday, January 2.

Israel isaac herzog BenjaminNetanyahu

Comments

  1. Related News
Netanyahu Secures Votes to Form ‘Israeli’ Government

Netanyahu Secures Votes to Form ‘Israeli’ Government

4 hours ago
Netanyahu Expected to Announce New Government Ahead of Deadline

Netanyahu Expected to Announce New Government Ahead of Deadline

one day ago
Netanyahu Wants His Advisors to Undergo Polygraph Tests

Netanyahu Wants His Advisors to Undergo Polygraph Tests

one day ago
“Israel’s” West Bank Occupation to Expand More than Ever

“Israel’s” West Bank Occupation to Expand More than Ever

2 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 22-12-2022 Hour: 12:40 Beirut Timing

whatshot