- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- 40 Years of Hezbollah
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Netanyahu Secures Votes to Form ‘Israeli’ Government
folder_openZionist Entity access_time 4 hours ago
starAdd to favorites
By Staff, Agencies
The Zionist entity’s prime minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday night secured the votes needed to form a government, minutes before his deadline to do so.
Netanyahu called the entity’s ‘President’ Isaac Herzog to finalize his return to power. He now has a week to swear in his government.
The parliament plenum only meets on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays, the confidence vote could only happen the following Monday. This means the government must be sworn in a week later, Monday, January 2.
Comments
- Related News