Syria Affirms Solidarity with Captives in “Israeli” Detention Centers, Calls for Their Immediate Release

folder_openSyria access_time one hour ago
By Staff, Agencies

The Syrian Foreign Ministry condemned the continued “Israeli” entity’s violation of rights of the captives in “Israeli” detention centers, particularly their right to have health care, which led to the martyrdom of many of them, the last was Martyr Nasser Abu Hamid, in a flagrant violation of the international humanitarian law.

The Ministry said in a statement posted on its page on Twitter on Wednesday that Syria affirms its solidarity with the captives in “Israeli” detention centers and calls for their immediate release.

The 50-year Palestinian captive Nasser Abu Hamid, who suffers from cancer, died after his health deteriorated in the “Israeli” detention. The “Israeli” entity deprives prisoners from having any health care.

