Refugees Complain About Dire Situation in US-Controlled Al-Tanf Region in S Syria

By Staff, Agencies

Russia’s Defense Ministry says internally displaced persons, who have managed to return to the Syrian government-controlled areas, are reporting that the humanitarian situation in the strategic al-Tanf region, which is occupied by US military forces and lies near the borders with Iraq and Jordan, is critical.

Deputy Chief of the Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria Major General Oleg Yegorov said on Tuesday that the center had received information that situation in Rukban refugee camp in southern Syria is disastrous.

The Russian official noted that the camp residents are experiencing shortages of food, essential items, medicines and fuel.

“At the same time, the so-called Maghawir al-Thawra terrorists are trying to propagate the absurd notion that Russia and the Damascus government are responsible for the worsening humanitarian situation at Rukban camp. This is while the militants do not allow the entry of humanitarian convoys into the site,” Yegorov added.

He stressed that the reconciliation center, in cooperation with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent, has been seeking over the past six months to open up a safe corridor for a humanitarian convoy destined to Rukban camp.

“The United States Central Command [CENTCOM], however, has torpedoed all those initiatives,” Yegorov pointed out.

Back in July, anti-Damascus Takfiri militants conducted joint military exercises with American forces in the al-Tanf region for several days, and the drills purportedly included sniper training exercises, direct ground combat, strike operations with various types of missiles and rockets, in addition to training courses on raising awareness and drawing up military plans.

Separately, US occupation troops have kidnapped four people in Syria’s northeastern province of Hasakah, and took them to an unknown destination.

Syria’s official news agency SANA, citing local sources, reported that they were rounded up during an airdrop operation conducted by the American troops in the town of al-Shaddadi on Tuesday.

The sources added that militants affiliated with the so-called Syrian Democratic Forces [SDF] cordoned off the area before the US aerial operation. The four people are said to hail from the neighboring Dayr al-Zawr province.

The US military has for long stationed its forces and equipment in northeastern Syria, with the Pentagon claiming that the deployment is aimed at preventing the oilfields in the area from falling into the hands of the Wahhabi Daesh [Arabic acronym for “ISIS” / “ISIL”] terrorists.

Damascus, however, maintains the deployment is meant to plunder the country’s natural resources. Former US president Donald Trump admitted on several occasions that American forces had their presence in the Arab country for its oil wealth.

Back on December 2, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson lambasted the US military’s deployment of troops in Syria and its smuggling of oil and grain as illegal.

“The US stationing of troops in Syria is illegal. The US smuggling of oil and grain from Syria is illegal. The US missile attack against Syria is also illegal,” Zhao Lijian told a daily news briefing in the capital city of Beijing.

The Chinese diplomat cited official data from the Syrian government that between 2011 and the first half of 2022, the US smuggling activities have cost Syria more than 100 billion dollars of losses.

Zhao stressed that the United States keeps violating international laws and rules, and yet claims to be a champion of what it calls "the rules-based international order."

He added that when Washington talks about "rules," it is often just trying to find a pretext for serving its own interest and perpetuating its hegemony.