Ukraine’s Zelensky to Visit Washington, Meet Biden

By Staff, Agencies

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is on his way to Washington to meet with his American counterpart Joe Biden, he confirmed on Wednesday.

CNN, citing two sources familiar on the natter, reported that Zelensky’s visit will include an address to a joint session of Congress – should both chambers pass resolutions to allow for a joint session. According to reports, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi penned a letter to lawmakers on Tuesday asking them to be “physically present” for a “very special focus on democracy” on Wednesday.

Additionally, a US official told CNN that Biden is expected to announce an additional $1.8 billion in security assistance to Ukraine, adding to the nearly $20 billion in assistance. The package is also expected to include a Patriot missile battery, one of the most advanced air defense weapons America can offer.

This comes as Congress is attempting to pass a sweeping government funding bill that includes an additional $44.9 billion in emergency military and economic assistance for Ukraine. However, the Republican-controlled House has signaled it is unhappy with the ongoing aid for the country, with party head Kevin McCarthy saying Republicans would not write a "blank check" for Ukraine.

The visit is Zelensky’s first trip outside Ukraine since the war began in February 2022. He has delivered virtual addresses to various governments globally while remaining inside his country and has spoken with Biden via phone many times.

Zelensky previously addressed the US Congress by video in March, saying the two countries shared common dreams and goals. He added: “Democracy, independence, freedom and care for everyone, for every person, for everyone who works diligently, who lives honestly, who respects the law. We in Ukraine want the same for our people.”