Netanyahu Expected to Announce New Government Ahead of Deadline

folder_openZionist Entity access_time 4 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Facing a Wednesday night deadline, the Zionist entity’s prime minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to declare later in the day that he is able to form an ‘Israeli’ government, as his incoming right-religious bloc works to pass several legislative changes before taking office.

Netanyahu has until midnight to inform the Zionist regime’s so-called ‘President’ Isaac Herzog, who formally tasked him with forming a new ruling coalition after last month’s Knesset elections, whether he has the votes to swear in a new government.

The Likud party leader can alternatively ask for an additional four days to finalize his coalition, after receiving a 10-day extension from Herzog, but appeared unlikely to do so.

According to the KAN public broadcaster, Netanyahu will phone Herzog to tell him that he has assembled a government, with the call unlikely to be filmed or photographed by the presumed prime minister’s aides.

Netanyahu must also alert Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin, the No. 2 in Likud, who was voted in as the parliament’s president last week to facilitate the rapid approval of several bills pushed by Netanyahu’s far-right and ultra-Orthodox allies.

Levin in turn must then inform the Knesset, after which Netanyahu will have seven days to hold the government’s swearing-in.

