To the US Administration: Lebanon’s Presidential Issue is No Concern of Yours.

By Mohammad Youssef

The US administration is stepping up its pressures and aiming for more intervention in the Lebanese politics. The latest appeal by the US Senate Foreign Relation Committee Chairman Robert Menendez and member James Risch to impose sanctions against more members of the Lebanese political elite, more particularly many members of the Lebanese parliament for their alleged role in preventing the president election by leaving the session after its first meeting is another proof about Washington’s sinister and deep meddling in our country’s internal affairs.

Such measure, in case it was adapted by the US administration, will fuel the situation even more, and will not do the situation any good. It would rather exacerbate the tension and bring it into a new form of political confrontation among the different political groups. This would complicate the whole process and extend the stalemate thus making the situation even worse!

The Lebanese people, the real independent ones who really care for their country’s sovereignty and independence should condemn this move from the US administration in case it happened. Washington should understand very well that Lebanon is not a satellite country that revolves around its orbit, and it is not a state where it could easily dictate its will over the country and the state. This kind of hostile hegemonic performance will not be accepted at all by the Lebanese people.

Lebanon’s presidential election is a pure Lebanese affair. The members of the Lebanese parliament as representatives for their people are free and have the right to attend, be absent, vote or abstain from voting, or even attend one or two sessions during the election process. By doing, or not, they would be exercising their democratic role. The MPs are entitled to do this, especially that the opposite candidate is not an agreed upon person, rather, he is being considered by so many as a candidate of challenge and provocation. Nabih Berri, Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament, and Hezbollah, with the support of many groups as well are fervently calling for dialogue to start where the different parties would make in-depth discussions to reach an agreement over an agreed upon candidate.

Hezbollah and its allies are working hard to help reach an agreement over an acceptable candidate among a wider circle of the Lebanese people. The group has been able to preserve Lebanon’s right in its oil and gas, a thing that Washington never accepted before in an utter and complete bias to the ‘Israeli’ occupation entity.

Hezbollah is keen to help get Lebanon out of its deep crisis that was made partly because of American siege and blockade which prevented Lebanon from receiving any help from other countries like Russia, Iran and China.

The US propaganda will not cover the truth, nor it can change the clear reality about the causes and reasons of the current dilemma.

If Washington only stops its aggression, Lebanon and the Lebanese people would be definitely fine. This is a fact that many know here in Lebanon and abroad. If Washington stops meddling, we would be on the road to find treatment and probably salvation.