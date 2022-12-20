- Home
US Occupation Forces Carry Out Airdrop, Kidnap Four Persons in Syria’s Hasaka Countryside
By Staff, Agencies
The US occupation forces on Tuesday carried out an airdrop on one of the houses in Shaddadi city, south of Hasaka province in Syria, in which they kidnapped four persons, then took them to an unknown destination.
Local sources told state-run SANA news agency that a US occupation helicopter carried out an airdrop on one of the houses near al-Beiruti school, kidnapping four persons who come from Deir Ezzor countryside.
The sources added that groups of the US-linked QSD militia during midnight cordoned off the area before the US attack.
