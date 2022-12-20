No Script

Netanyahu Wants His Advisors to Undergo Polygraph Tests

access_time 2 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

The Zionist entity’s prime minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu ordered a number of his political advisors to take polygraph tests amid friction in his inner circle.

In efforts to form the Zionist regime’s next coalition government, Netanyahu is considering making changes to the composition of his office and recruiting new people for senior positions in the Prime Minister’s Office, depending on the results of the lie detector tests, which were predominantly aimed at Likud defectors.

It goes to show the major mistrust there is between him and his own advisors, which Netanyahu needs to keep as the biggest bloc or he risks losing power.

Netanyahu’s office has been dealing with plenty of strenuous situations in the weeks following the Zionist entity’s November election, mostly centered on the public confrontation between senior Likud officials.

