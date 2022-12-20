No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Kim Jong Un’s Sister: Everyone Will Soon See What N Korean Missiles Can Do

Kim Jong Un’s Sister: Everyone Will Soon See What N Korean Missiles Can Do
folder_openKoreas access_time 5 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's sister and deputy director of a department of the ruling Workers' Party's Central Committee, Kim Yo Jong said those who doubt the capabilities of North Korea's missiles will soon be able to see what they can do, the Korean state news agency reported.

Kim Yo Jong said this in an article criticizing Seoul and foreign experts who questioned the performance of North Korean missile and satellite technologies.

Pyongyang has recently carried out numerous ballistic missile tests.

According to state media, Kim Jong Un's sister also denied statements by unnamed foreign experts who doubted that satellite systems, also tested by North Korea, were able to operate normally.

She also reiterated that North Korea was not afraid of sanctions.

USSanctions NorthKorea

Comments

  1. Related News
Kim Jong Un’s Sister: Everyone Will Soon See What N Korean Missiles Can Do

Kim Jong Un’s Sister: Everyone Will Soon See What N Korean Missiles Can Do

5 hours ago
N Korea Slams Japan’s Military Buildup, Promises “Action”

N Korea Slams Japan’s Military Buildup, Promises “Action”

8 hours ago
State Media: N Korea Completes “Important” Test of Spy Satellite

State Media: N Korea Completes “Important” Test of Spy Satellite

one day ago
North Korea Reveals New Strategic Weapon System  

North Korea Reveals New Strategic Weapon System  

4 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 20-12-2022 Hour: 07:25 Beirut Timing

whatshot