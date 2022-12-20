Hamas Calls for Mass Uprising after Palestinian Detainee Dies Due to ‘Israeli’ Medical Negligence

By Staff, Agencies

Two Palestinian prisoners’ advocacy groups announced that a Palestinian detainee who was suffering from cancer and had lately lapsed into a deep coma has died because of medical complications caused by deliberate medical negligence in ‘Israeli’ detention.

The Palestinian Prisoner’s Society [PPS] and the Palestinian Commission of Detainees’ and Ex-Detainees’ Affairs said in a joint statement that 50-year-old Nasser Abu Hamid was pronounced dead on Tuesday morning at the ‘Israeli’ Shamir Medical Center, formerly known as ‘Assaf Harofeh’ Medical Center.

They said Abu Hamid was transferred from the Ramle Prison Hospital to the medical center on Monday afternoon after his health condition severely deteriorated.

Earlier, the Palestinian Commission of Detainees’ and Ex-detainees’ Affairs said the cancer-stricken Palestinian prisoner was in a fairly critical condition and that he had slipped into a deep coma. Doctors were giving him large doses of painkillers.

Abu Hamid had been battling death for several months in Ramle Prison Hospital. His health had been deteriorating amid a wide spread of cancerous cells throughout his body, with complete damage to his left lung.

He hailed from the al-Amaari refugee camp in the occupied central West Bank city of Ramallah. He has been incarcerated since 2002 and was sentenced to life imprisonment after a Zionist court found him guilty of participating in attacks during the Second Palestinian Intifada [uprising].

Abu Hamid was diagnosed with lung cancer in August 2021 after ‘Israeli’ authorities delayed the provision of medical examinations and treatment, according to prisoner groups.

His family had appealed to all concerned international bodies to take urgent and effective action to save the life of their son.

The Gaza-based Hamas resistance movement mourned the death of the cancer-stricken Palestinian prisoner.

Hazem Qassem, a spokesman for the group, said in a statement on Tuesday that Abu Hamid fought the ‘Israeli’ occupation until his last breath, and represented the entire Palestinian nation.

He denounced the Palestinian inmate’s death as a major crime committed by the Tel Aviv regime against Palestinian prisoners and Palestinians in general, stressing that the misdeed must be met with a mass uprising aimed at forcing ‘Israel’ to abandon its criminal policy of medical negligence.