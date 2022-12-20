Imam Khamenei: Daesh Founders Share Blame for Shah Cheragh Incident

By Staff, Agencies

Considering the assassination of pilgrims different from other terrorist acts, Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei stated that the Shah Cheragh crime caused a double scandal for Iran’s enemy.

Imam Khamenei made the remarks on Tuesday as he received a number of families of Shah Cheragh terrorist attack martyrs, in which he noted that the incident in Shiraz exposed the hypocritical and hateful Americans.

His Eminence said the tragic incident of the Shah Cheragh terrorist attack will always remain in Iran's history, calling on cultural services to pay great attention to this incident like other historical issues, and pass it on to future generations.

In addition to the assassins, the main supporters and founders of Daesh [Arabic for ‘ISIS/ISIL’] terrorist group are also involved in this crime, Imam Khamenei underlined. His Eminence further blamed them for defending human rights in words and creating terrorist groups in practice.

Imam Khamenei commanded the cultural institutions in Iran to perpetuate the memory of the martyrs of Shiraz and pass it on to future generations.

On October 26, a Daesh-affiliated terrorist attacked the Shah Cheragh shrine in the southern province of Fars before the evening prayers, in which 15 pilgrims — including a woman and two children — were martyred, and 40 others were injured.