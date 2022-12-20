Iran FM, EU Foreign Policy Chief Discuss JCPOA Revival

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell met in the Jordanian capital on Tuesday for talks about the course of negotiations on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal.

Amir Abdollahian and Borrell held the meeting on the sidelines of the second edition of a regional summit on Iraq.

The meeting was also attended by Iran’s lead nuclear negotiator Ali Baqeri and Enrique Mora, the European Union’s chief nuclear negotiator.

Since April 2021, several rounds of talks between Iran and the five remaining parties to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA] - Britain, France, Germany, China and Russia - have been held in the Austrian capital to bring the US back into the Iran deal.

The Vienna talks, however, exclude American diplomats due to their country’s withdrawal from the deal.