“Israel’s” West Bank Occupation to Expand More than Ever

By Staff, Agencies

On 1 December, as soon as coalition agreements were signed between “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party and the far-right Religious Zionism and Jewish Power factions, the so-called “Yesha Council” settler group posted a happy note on Facebook.

“Special thanks to our representatives who collaborated with the professionals of Yesha Council throughout the negotiations,” it exclaimed after congratulating all involved.

It further added: “With God’s help, a new government will soon be formed and face the challenges of construction development and preservation of land in ‘Judea and Samaria’,” it added, using the Zionist names for the occupied West Bank.

The head of “Karnei Shomron”, another influential settler group, struck a similar note, telling Ynet TV that the first thing Religious Zionism leader Bezalel Smotrich should do in power is apply “Israeli” law to the occupied West Bank [Judea and Samaria].

“For over 55 years no decisions were made. It’s time to annex Judea and Samaria [West Bank] the same way the Golan Heights was annexed,” he added.

Those comments tell a big story. Not only do they reveal the scope of the involvement that settler groups have had in government-formation negotiations, but they also allow a glimpse into the future pressure they will place to implement their schemes.

The most alarming sign is the transfer of two army units charged with administering the occupation to the full responsibility of Smotrich’s party through a ministerial position within the military occupation ministry. Granting the responsibility for these units to Smotrich not only allows him to expand settlements and enforce powers against Palestinians but also further restricts the movement of Gaza residents in and out of the enclave.