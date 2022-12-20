Suicide Attacks Leave 23 Dead and Injured in NW Pakistan

By Staff, Agencies

Pakistani news sources announced that at least three people were killed and 20 others were injured after a suicide attack on security forces in North Waziristan and a bomb explosion in Baluchistan province.

The Public Relations of the Pakistan Army issued a statement that read the following: "As a result of a suicide attack in the vicinity of "Miransha" located in the North Waziristan region, one soldier and two civilians were killed."

The report of Pakistani news channels from Balochistan province indicated that a strong explosion in the market of Khuzdar city resulted in the injury of 20 people.

Security sources said that the condition of some of the wounded is critical and there is a possibility of more casualties.

So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the explosions.

It was the second suicide attack in the district over the last few days.

Earlier on Thursday, a soldier and a civilian were killed in a terrorist attack that left nine civilians injured.