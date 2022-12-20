‘Israel’ Launches Another Attack on Syrian Capital in New Act of Aggression

By Staff, Agencies

The ‘Israeli’ occupation regime has launched a new missile attack on the Syrian capital, Damascus, in a new act of aggression against the Arab country.

Syrian media quoted a military source as saying early Tuesday that the attack took place about half an hour after the midnight with bursts of ‘Israeli’ missiles fired from the northeast of Lake Tiberias, also known as the Sea of Galilee, in the occupied territories.

The military source added that the Zionist missile strike targeted a number of positions in the vicinity of Damascus without causing any loss of lives.

“Our air defenses intercepted ‘Israeli’ missiles and shot down a number of them. The attack left two soldiers injured,” the source said.

The Tel Aviv occupation regime frequently carries out missile attacks on targets in Syria, mostly using the airspace of Lebanon or the occupied territories.

The Zionist regime launched a similar attack on the Syrian capital in late October, during which most of its missiles were shot down by the Syrian air defenses.

The occupation entity frequently violates Syrian sovereignty but mostly keeps quiet about such attacks, which many view as a knee-jerk reaction to Syrian government’s increasing success in confronting terrorism.

The Tel Aviv regime has been a main supporter of terrorist groups that have battled the government of President Bashar al-Assad since foreign-backed militancy erupted in Syria in early 2011.

Syrian has repeatedly complained to the UN over ‘Israeli’ assaults, urging the Security Council to act against Tel Aviv’s crimes. The calls have, however, fallen on deaf ears.

In early November, Syrian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Faisal Mekdad strongly condemned the latest ‘Israeli’ airstrikes, emphasizing that his country will definitely give a crushing response to such acts of aggression at some point in the future.

“Our position concerning such attacks is fairly clear. We warn the Tel Aviv regime that an adequate response to such hostilities awaits them and it will be given sooner or later,” he said.