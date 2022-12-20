Detainee Nasser Abu Hamid Promoted to the Rank of Martyrs, ‘Israeli’ Regime Fully Responsible

By Al-Ahed News

The Palestinian Detainees and Ex-detainees Affairs Commission announced on Tuesday the martyrdom of leader Nasser Abu Hamid at the age of 50, from the al-Amaari Camp in Ramallah, in the ‘Assaf Harofeh’ Medical Center, as part of the intended medical killing policy pursued by the ‘Israeli’ prisons administration against the sick detainees.

The ‘Israeli’ occupation authorities had transferred Abu Hamid from the Ramle Prison to the medical center as his health condition gravely deteriorated.

The commission had warned earlier that detainee Abu Hamid was on the verge of martyrdom as the ‘Israeli’ occupation regime is intending to practice medical negligence against him in which the cancer-stricken patient’s body was dying as the occupation regime didn’t consider any appeal to release him due to his difficult medical conditions.

Ahead of his martyrdom, the Palestinian Waed Prisoners Association held the occupation authorities "responsible for all the repercussions having refused to transfer cancer-stricken prisoner Nasser Abu Hamid to the hospital although his condition is critical and rapidly deteriorating."

Abu Hamid's situation reaching this stage was not sufficient for international institutions, particularly the World Health Organization, to take any humanitarian action, Waed added.

The Association criticized "the complete absence of the WHO from this bloody scene against a sick prisoner, who is being liquidated in a sadistic and barbaric manner without the slightest concern."

In a report issued on Sunday, the Commission of Detainees and ex-Detainees Affairs added that Nasser "has become in a very critical health condition, and doctors began giving him large doses of painkillers, in an attempt to control his pain."

The prisoner "is in a semi-coma, awakes only for a few minutes, and suffers from pain all over his body," the report confirmed, adding that the prisoner is no longer able to leave his bed.

He "suffers from severe shortness of breath, is connected at all times to an oxygen supply tube, and his ability to speak has become very weak," the report said, mentioning that his memory has become impaired, and he cannot recognize his surroundings."

Consequently, the Commission of Detainees and ex-Detainees Affairs has held the occupation fully responsible for the life of Abu Hamid and urged all international and human rights organizations to make every effort to release him.

Abu Hamid had been imprisoned since 2002, sentenced to life 7 times and 50 years, and is the brother of 5 other detainees in the occupation prisons. Their house had been demolished several times by the occupation forces, and their mother was prevented from visiting them for several years.