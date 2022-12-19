Iran Ready to Cooperate with Neighbors in All Fields - FM

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said that Tehran is ready to hold a joint meeting of foreign and defense ministers between Iran and the Persian Gulf states and other neighboring countries.

Speaking at the third edition of the Tehran Dialogue Forum [TDF], Amir Abdollahian said that the policy of neighborhood is the centerpiece of the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran's foreign policy.

The administration uses all its might to build trust and strengthen the foundations of friendship with its neighbors in the region, he added.

The top Iranian diplomat also noted that Iran has always been one of the foundations of stability and security in the region and the frontline of the fight against Daesh [Arabic for ‘ISIS/ISIL’] terrorism, adding that Iran has always been at the forefront of fighting all kinds of terrorism in the region and the world.

Iran is ready to build trust and cooperate in all dimensions with its neighbors in the region and the Gulf region to establish security and stability in the region, Amir Abdollahian underlined.

Stating that the policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran is to develop relations with its neighbor, Amir Abdollahian added that Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi's administration is ready to focus more on the development of regional and international cooperation through constructive and forward-looking dialogue.